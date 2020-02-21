Mues has many accomplishments, rare humility

Frustrated by U.S. Sen. Steve Daines’s vote to increase our federal debt by trillions while cutting taxes for millionaires and wealthy corporations, I was eager to attend a meet-and-greet with Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate John Mues in Helena. I was impressed!

Mues is a fourth-generation Montanan who served for seven years as an active-duty nuclear submarine officer. At the U.S. Naval Academy, his studies included Russian (with a degree in Russian myself, we even got to speak a little bit of it that night). I believe his foreign language ability will prove useful based on the shaky relationship between our two countries at present.

Listening to John Mues speak, I was moved by his intelligence, compassion and commitment to our state and country (unlike other senators who line their own pockets, kowtow to Donald Trump at all costs and exploit the treasures of Montana for their personal gain). Even with all his accomplishments, there is also a kindness and humility in Mues — something we so rarely see these days.

If you believe Montana deserves a senator who is devoted to improving the lives of everyday Montanans now and in the future, please support John Mues.

Wendy Fox,

Helena

