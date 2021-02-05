 Skip to main content
Mullan master plan skips developments

I would just like to bring to light the fact that Missoula County and the City of Missoula hired a firm to come up with a master plan for the Mullan Road area.

The area that you would think would be most affected by the new development and zoning, the existing developments, are more or less exempt from the plan. Every development surrounding the existing housing is exempt from the Mullan Area plan recommendations.

Make me wonder if it was really worth paying Dover, Kohl and Partners for this expensive study.

Brent Sperry,

Missoula

