The Egyptian woman philosopher, astronomer and mathematician Hypatia (360-415 AD) warned the ancient world about teaching “fables as fables, myths as myths… To teach superstitions as truths is a terrible thing. The child mind accepts and believes them, and only through great pain and tragedy can he be in years relieved of them.”
I can understand the need for a political-myth on the Right today. Myths aren’t only for children.
This morning I pointed out several facts about Ronald Reagan. First, I pointed out that a deal was struck by the Reagan campaign in 1979 with Iran to not release the hostages until after the election. Second, was the story of Reagan’s move to the Republican Party and third was his use of race in his 1979 campaign in Neshoba County, Mississippi. I was challenged to prove my assertions. I suggested an internet search.
I’m baffled with the mythology practiced. I study carefully the Democratic leaders’ human imperfections and keep them in mind in my analysis. The Right does not seem to be able to research and accurately diagnose their leaders, past or present. Only through the eventual pain of realization may they comprehend.
Erwin Curry,
Missoula