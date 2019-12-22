I have recently returned to live in Missoula after having been away for a number of years. I was concerned to read that the minor league baseball team was given a new name of PaddleHeads.
I understand that the team has new owners, and they can obviously give the team a name of their own choosing. However, since the team is located in Missoula, and supported by the people living here (and in the surrounding communities), there ought to be a way for the public to suggest a name. Perhaps that occurred, and I was not aware of it.
Was there a valid reason to change the name from the Osprey? It seems that name was quite well-liked, and it more clearly defined a sports team.
Here are a few suggestions for names that do not appear to be taken by local teams or otherwise. These are: Mountaineers, Mavericks, Mortons, Marauders, Mammoths, Mallards, Mandrills, Mantis, Mastiffs, Mastadons, Merlins and Broncos. There are obviously many more that would be better than “PaddleHeads.”
It should be noted that most of the suggestions begin with the letter “M” to go along with the name of Missoula.
Dan Bradshaw,
Missoula