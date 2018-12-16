Bad idea. Converting Fifth and Sixth avenues to one way will severely reduce the ability of working Missoulians and high-school students to commute during rush hour.
The recent many-blocks-long traffic jams on only the one-lane closure at the end of Fifth turning left onto Higgins at a 15-second light to continue to Brooks serves as an example — and this was when schools were closed. These streets serve as the only major traffic artery remaining out of four for commuting through Missoula without huge traffic delays.
As Missoula continues to grow and more traffic has no choice but to drive through it, this will only get much, much worse. There are already 4-foot-wide bicycle lanes, and I doubt the cited "accident rate" can entirely be blamed on the current status.
This is a prime example of where the desires of the few — the residents who chose to live on these streets — are outweighed by the many who need to have a reasonable commute. Long traffic waits cause excessive commuting times, gasoline usage and pollution.
Better enforcement of speed limits and radar speed signs can limit accidents and protect residents. Try this first.
Rolf Holle,
Missoula