Celebrating Ogden Nash (www.poeticous.com/ogden-nash), the 20th century's funniest poet:
He said a scientist was one whose wife was eaten by an alligator who smiled and said, "a crocodile." People of conscience worry a lot about non-science, he says, while one without scruples has "fun and income that quadruples." "Abracadabra, thus we learn," he opined, "The more you create, the less you earn... I pray the Lord my soul to take if the tax-collector hasn't got it before I wake."
He could not better describe the post-truth era of 2019; society lacks scruples up top; and we outstrip production quotas while our farms go bankrupt. Nash was also playful with America's inventiveness, spoofing basic science since Thomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin:
"O, Christopher C was the cornerstone, and well enough wasn't left alone...
"O misery, misery, mumble and moan! Someone invented the telephone...
"For the Inquisition was less tyrannical, than the iron rules of an age mechanical."
But that is entertainment! Who among us would trade the fruits of scientific method: phones, automobiles, frozen food, suspension bridges and electric lighting, for the cavalier Trumpian ignorance that scientific facts may be substituted by the "alternative facts" of marketing? Nash, for all his fun, knew better.
Bruce Russell Sr.,
Missoula