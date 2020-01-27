It's just sickening that we, one of the most powerful countries in the world, have a man in the office of president who refused to honor Marin Luther King Jr. Day, who would not lower the flag for Sen. John McCain, one of our most honored prisoners of war. He made fun of members of the military, including a widow whose husband was killed in Africa.
There is just so much to list, the degrading things that this man and his cronies have done, to kick dirt in the face of true patriots of this country.
Are we, as taxpaying citizens of the U.S., going to stand by and allow these corrupt thugs to take over what our ancestors fought so hard to preserve? He is threatening to put us in a civil war and inciting the violence of gun-toting hate groups.
The spineless Senate, under Mitch McConnell and sycophant Lindsey Graham, are cheering on the sick behavior of this psychotic, narcissistic supporter of former KGB Russian Putin.
You have free articles remaining.
How did it come to this, where we are being walked on and spit on by a foreign adversary with full permission from our leaders?
Kay Gervais,
Corvallis