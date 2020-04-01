Nation brought to its knees in prayer

Now, it is hard to keep track of which day it is. Days seem to roll together now that we can not go to church on Sunday and have fellowship with other Christians. It helps that so many congregations are streaming worship opportunities.

We need to pray for the millions of persons who live in third world countries, without food, clean water or medicine.

For those unfortunate person who have tested positive for coronavirus, now suffering from the virus or have died.

For these victims, their families, loved ones and friends.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

For persons who have lost their small business, jobs and can not support their families.

Foremost the courageous persons who are keeping hospitals, grocery stores and other necessary businesses opened for all of us.

How can it happen that a country as blessed and powerful as our United States be brought to a near standstill by something so small we can not see it with our naked eye. As a nation, we have been brought to our knees. Perhaps, this is where we all need to be.

Patricia E. Waylett,

Missoula