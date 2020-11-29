 Skip to main content
Nation emerging from near-fascism

I cringe every two weeks as I read the Carlson’s latest misguided opinion piece. The column in Tuesday's paper (Nov. 24) is among the most egregious to date.

Two weeks ago they warned us that the next four years would be among the darkest times ever in American history, somehow not understanding that the last four years of near fascist leadership was the reality.

Now, because Joe Biden won both the popular and electoral vote, we are, in the Carlsons' inflammatory words, facing “the destruction of America” and “are currently being attacked by a radical anti-American liberal faction.”

What? We are coming out of four years of being lead by a president who lies, cheats, acts like a petulant toddler when challenged, encourages racism, divisiveness, violence and hatred. And those are his good points. He hates immigrants, but married two of them, so add hypocrite to the list.

The Carlsons “will pray and encourage our church family to take action. “ Hey, whatever happened to the separation of church and state?

I understand the Missoulian presenting an alternative conservative opinion, and I get that you’re desperately trying to attain Ravalli County subscribers, but certainly you can do better!

Bob Tutskey,

Missoula

