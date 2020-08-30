Nation needs another Montana statesman

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With Russian hackers threatening the 2020 elections, Montana’s U.S. representative and senator could rise to this challenge to our Republic.

Both Senator Daines and Congressman Gianforte assure us that they are internet communications gurus. But can they out-fox the foreign hackers and safeguard our election? If they were Montana statesmen like U.S. Senators Joseph Dixon, Thomas Walsh and Burton Wheeler, there’s no doubt they would.

Dixon, Walsh and Wheeler occupy places of honor in the Capitol Rotunda in Helena but there’s room for another Montana statesman with significant state and national achievements. For example, Senator Wheeler blocked President Franklin Roosevelt when he tried to “pack” the Supreme Court with more justices. Senator Walsh kept Sinclair Oil from depleting the National Oil Reserves and when Pearl Harbor was attacked, the oil was there. Senator Dixon put the nation on a progressive path by spearheading the campaign of Teddy Roosevelt. Then, Dixon won the governor’s race and down-ticket Republicans rode in on his coattails — 98 legislators and 41 senators.

Is there anyone else who might earn a place of honor with these men? Perhaps. But with the Russian hacking, time is of the essence.

Carole Mackin,

Helena

