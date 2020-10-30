“It is far better to be alone than in bad company” G Washington. (first president) “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good people to do nothing” Edmund Burke (statesman) “You are known by the company you keep” (my mother/ father) The first two quotes may be new to you, but surely the last one all of us have heard from your mom and dad, likely more than once. Unfortunately, these lessons have been forgotten by Representative Gianforte and Senator Daines. They can’t stop praising Trump and letting him do their thinking for them. Most others would save that for Jesus! Of course they have lots of company as virtually all Republicans in the U.S. Congress have looked the other way while Donald Trump tramples the Constitution and the practice of collaborative, good, civil, lawful and empathetic governance. The whole lot of Republicans, once the party of Lincoln and Reagan are as silent as church rats. The Nation needs conservative voices who are not afraid to speak truth to power and speak truthfully. The nation has many challenges, so it is time to end this national nightmare.