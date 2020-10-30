 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nation needs conservative voices

Nation needs conservative voices

{{featured_button_text}}

“It is far better to be alone than in bad company” G Washington. (first president) “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good people to do nothing” Edmund Burke (statesman) “You are known by the company you keep” (my mother/ father) The first two quotes may be new to you, but surely the last one all of us have heard from your mom and dad, likely more than once. Unfortunately, these lessons have been forgotten by Representative Gianforte and Senator Daines. They can’t stop praising Trump and letting him do their thinking for them. Most others would save that for Jesus! Of course they have lots of company as virtually all Republicans in the U.S. Congress have looked the other way while Donald Trump tramples the Constitution and the practice of collaborative, good, civil, lawful and empathetic governance. The whole lot of Republicans, once the party of Lincoln and Reagan are as silent as church rats. The Nation needs conservative voices who are not afraid to speak truth to power and speak truthfully. The nation has many challenges, so it is time to end this national nightmare.

Dick Hoskins,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

No mention of Biden scandal
Letters

No mention of Biden scandal

Five of the six major media conglomerates in the U.S. are controlled by liberal Democrats who serve as a propaganda arm of the Democratic Part…

Can't relate to Gianforte
Letters

Can't relate to Gianforte

There are some voters who are voting for Greg Gianforte, the richest member of Congress and a former New Jersey resident who now wants to be t…

Fear a civil war
Letters

Fear a civil war

If our retiring president lips are moving he is lying. How many more lies will it take for Republicans to stop his lips from moving. I am a Re…

Political ads need to stop
Letters

Political ads need to stop

Thank you, Christine Hillegass. I am a lifelong Montanan, diehard Republican, I love my state, I love my family, and I love my friends, some o…

Mask mandate is not working
Letters

Mask mandate is not working

Our wonderful health department is acting like a twin to Governor Newsom in California. Too often I feel like I live in Maskoula, California. …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News