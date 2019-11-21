There was a time when we would never have tolerated a “leader” who welcomes election help from a foreign enemy; who extorts for personal gain a vulnerable nation at the mercy of that enemy; who starts horrific incidents such as the recent one in Syria at the bidding of his buddy, that enemy’s president; who goes after his critics like a mob boss and whose mob ties keep popping up like weeds; who has openly surrounded himself with shady characters now in prison or well on their way there; who can’t open his mouth without lying; who allows anyone who dangles a nickel or an ounce of power in front of him to pull his strings; who flagrantly obstructs justice; who belittles anyone not part of his tribe; and who couldn’t muster an ounce of compassion for those in desperate straits if his life depended on it, as theirs often do.
Yet no matter how low he sinks, half the country still applauds him. It’s not hard to see how tyrants, including this one, amass unbridled power. Megalomania and obsession with power and money are well-matched by people’s bewildering willingness to be duped and ultimately let their lives be destroyed.
Victoria Walsh,
Columbia Falls