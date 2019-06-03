Scott Warren, a volunteer for No More Deaths in Ajo, Arizona, is on trial by your government for giving food and water to two migrants. He faces 20 years in prison.
Ajo sits amidst an 800,000-acre wilderness area where no potable water is found. According to the Pima County Medical Examiner, over 3,000 remains have been found between 2000 and 2018 along the southern border. A hot, hostile and dangerous desert spares no one.
Why is our government wasting time and your tax money by prosecuting Samaritans who try to save lives when they could be stopping drugs from being smuggled into the U.S.?
Sara Busey,
Polson