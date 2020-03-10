Duty, honor, country. That was the commitment of patriots Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, William Taylor and Jason Crow, whose courage restored America's true spirit, made it possible for citizens to see through the national darkness.
Legislative comity — being true to one's constitutional oath — guided House managers Zoe Lofgren, Adam Schiff and Hakeem Jeffries to rescue democratic government for the people, putting Enlightenment reason and Senate-level debate on full display. It flooded 11 million households over two weeks, an American vision of accountability treasured worldwide.
Owning separate powers as fundamental to American beliefs led Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, Fiona Hill and David Holmes to speak the truth of our Constitution's authority in the face of the usurping power of a privateering executive.
The nation's true values had their moment, their epoche before the world. It was our third ever impeachment, subsequently clawed back before tabloid media through partisan pardons and vindictive purges; perverting justice; putting the lie to American presidential honor; and rubbing out our better natures.
We may not yet be a fully fascist state victimizing the powerless — source of dominionist doctrines persecuting people — but we know what a hijacked party and power-hungry leader can do to the arc of history.
Bruce Russell Sr.,
Bob Campbell,
Beth Taylor Wilson,
Missoula