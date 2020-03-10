Nation's true values had their moment

Duty, honor, country. That was the commitment of patriots Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, William Taylor and Jason Crow, whose courage restored America's true spirit, made it possible for citizens to see through the national darkness.

Legislative comity — being true to one's constitutional oath — guided House managers Zoe Lofgren, Adam Schiff and Hakeem Jeffries to rescue democratic government for the people, putting Enlightenment reason and Senate-level debate on full display. It flooded 11 million households over two weeks, an American vision of accountability treasured worldwide.

Owning separate powers as fundamental to American beliefs led Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, Fiona Hill and David Holmes to speak the truth of our Constitution's authority in the face of the usurping power of a privateering executive.