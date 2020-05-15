National Bison Range belongs to the public

U.S. Sens. Steve Daines and Jon Tester and prominent conservation organizations applauded reauthorization of the Federal Land and Water Act, claiming to defend public lands. Yet, by supporting the Montana Water Rights Protection Act, Senate Bill 3019, they propose giving $1.4 billion and 36,000 acres of public land that could include State Parks on Flathead Lake and the iconic federal wildlife refuge, the National Bison Range, namesake of our national mammal, to a sovereign nation, the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes for non-existent off-reservation water rights that were ceded twice to the federal government for cash payments (1855 Hellgate Treaty, Article 1 and 1966 Indian Court Claims Docket 61).
The role of CSKT in the NBR has been repeatedly misrepresented by both the tribes and “conservation” organizations. The facts are:
1. The CSKT has been paid twice for the raw grazing land.
2. The original bison herd raised by Native Americans was sold in Canada prior to occupation of the Flathead Indian Reservation.
3. The original herd of 40 bison was purchased from private individuals with private funds raised by the American Bison Society.
4. Since creation of the NBR, tens of millions of U.S. taxpayer dollars have been spent on infrastructure, housing, roads, addition of other big game animals and a visitor center to transform the raw grazing land into a game park, with 350 bison. No CSKT funds have been used and the tribes have no historic ownership in the NBR.
Under current U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services management, the National Bison Range is open daily all year, and the public can take a camera-friendly tour for $5 a carload. The CSKT recognizes the range for its potential commercial value as a tourist attraction. The MWRPA contains only a guarantee of “public access” but no guarantees of continued best management practices, daily public access or low public visitation fees.
The NBR has absolutely nothing to do with water rights, and is clearly owned by the public. The people of Montana and our government leaders should vociferously oppose this public land giveaway. Please contact Senator Daines and tell him to preserve the National Bison Range and other public lands for the American public who have paid for them.
Philip L. Barney is president and Wayne Schile is vice president of Protect Public Lands LLC in Polson.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!