National Bison Range belongs to the public

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

U.S. Sens. Steve Daines and Jon Tester and prominent conservation organizations applauded reauthorization of the Federal Land and Water Act, claiming to defend public lands. Yet, by supporting the Montana Water Rights Protection Act, Senate Bill 3019, they propose giving $1.4 billion and 36,000 acres of public land that could include State Parks on Flathead Lake and the iconic federal wildlife refuge, the National Bison Range, namesake of our national mammal, to a sovereign nation, the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes for non-existent off-reservation water rights that were ceded twice to the federal government for cash payments (1855 Hellgate Treaty, Article 1 and 1966 Indian Court Claims Docket 61).

The role of CSKT in the NBR has been repeatedly misrepresented by both the tribes and “conservation” organizations. The facts are:

1. The CSKT has been paid twice for the raw grazing land.

2. The original bison herd raised by Native Americans was sold in Canada prior to occupation of the Flathead Indian Reservation.

3. The original herd of 40 bison was purchased from private individuals with private funds raised by the American Bison Society.