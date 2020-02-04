National climate legislation needed

Regarding the Missoulian Feb. 1 article "'Nothing is standard anymore': Climate change influences Missoula area."

The article speaks to what we can already see with our eyes — the long-term temperatures and precipitation levels are changing, and climate solutions and adaptation are necessary for the health of Montana's agriculture, wildlife, forests and human survival. Hats off to Missoula city and county for drafting a Climate Ready Missoula plan.

The Yale Climate Opinion Map 2019 shows 87% of the residents in Missoula County want policy support in funding research into renewable energy sources; 74% want policy to support regulating the greenhouse gas, CO2 as a pollutant. It's not fun or easy to face climate change, but an "ounce of prevention" is worth, you know, survival.

Beyond local measures, we need national climate legislation to address the magnitude of the problem. Hats off to House Representative Lacy Clay, D-MO-01, and Emanuel Cleaver, D-MO-05, for cosponsoring the "Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act" (HR 763). Placing a fee on carbon pollution discourages consumption, thereby emissions.

Less greenhouse gasses, less warming, a future we can all live with.

Susan Atkinson,

Durango, Colorado

