National day to make Advance Care Plan

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Thursday, April 16, is National Healthcare Decisions Day, an annual event that encourages Americans to formulate an Advance Care Plan (ACP) that designates who you want to speak for you in the event that you can’t speak for yourself, and describes your wishes in that event. It most effectively can be used as an outline for conversations with those who will be there as you face this difficult time: your family, doctor and close friends.

COVID-19 separates families at precisely the time when they are needed. Victims of the pandemic are required to face it alone. This is why it is so important to have these conversations now and record the result in an ACP. We are all at risk of severe illness and even death.

We have been leading workshops on Advance Care Planning for the last 10 years. One of the most comprehensive resources available is The Conversation Project that can be found online. Right now it offers a COVID-19 specific ACP document to guide you in developing your ACP.

Take this time to gift your loved ones and health care providers with your ACP. Defining your wishes can guide your life today and in the future.

Kathy and Brian Derry,

Missoula