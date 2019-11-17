We are appalled that right after Donald Trump gave the green light to Erdogan, the Turkish monster who killed our allies the Kurds, he has invited him to our White House.
Did we forget that Michael Flynn and his Turkish business partners were getting paid $500,000 from Erdogan to get Erdogan's opponent out of our country and back to Turkey where he could get rid of him? Trump has agreed to assist in the deportation.
With Trump in office and his dictator allies, including Saudi Arabia, Russia and Turkey, our security is in serious danger. Putin and Erdogan, with the help of Trump, invaded Syria, and Turkey and Russia split the country between them and the Syrian dictator Assad.
Picture the United States being chopped up by foreign dictators. while the spineless Senate, under Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham, sits on their hands.
America! Stand up for our democracy before it is gone. We currently have a dictator in office. He can do whatever he wants and goes against our laws and our Constitution. How did it get to this? Were we all asleep at the wheel?
Joe Gervais,
Corvallis