Nation's founding depends on impartial jury

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I grew up having my paternal grandfather telling me about the greatness of the Constitution and Thomas Jefferson in particular.

I attended a Catholic boarding school in the 1950s. The school was run by priests, many of whom had lived in Italy during and before World War II. These priests emphasized how great our country was because of the fact that we had received inalienable rights from our creator. I listened to Bishop Sheen every week. I still consider myself a Bishop Sheen Catholic.

I went to college in the early '60s and ended up flying in combat in Vietnam. The military paid for my medical degree. Later on the V.A. educational benefits helped pay for my law degree.

I consider myself a Thomas Jefferson-type guy as far as politics is concerned. If you ask the right questions in law school, you will find that Jefferson is pretty much despised by most law school professors. If you really know our founders well, you will understand why the rule of law is purposely left out of the Constitution. You will also understand that it is the role of the Sixth Amendment's impartial jury to judge the law, not the judiciary's job. If you do not understand those things, you really do not understand our founding!

W. David Herbert,

Billings

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0