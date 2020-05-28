Native vote could have huge influence on Montana

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Indian communities of Montana, make sure you vote. Your lives can be seriously affected with the wrong people in office.

We don't need another Republican governor in this country. The Republican administration has shown that they have no compassion for the Indian people, not the Navajos or the Sioux, or any people of color including the native Americans

Indians didn't used to have the right to vote. It wasn't until 1960s that Native Americans could vote, and it is still a little hazy.

The Trump administration sent Attorney General Bill Barr to the reservation last year in his corrupt attempt to get their vote, because if the Native Americans got out in number to vote, they could have a huge influence on decisions made in our great state of Montana.

Republican governors in most states have consistently followed the corrupt and heartless policies of this administration. Don't allow another Republican governor to collaborate with other states to follow the right-wing agenda.

Use your right to vote as a Native American. Protect your land for your family and future Indian generations; vote for those who really care, people who are native to Montana and not backed by dark money.

Kate Gervais,

Corvallis

