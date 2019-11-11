The government just completed taking comments concerning the reintroduction of grizzlies in the North Cascades of Washington. The recovery area includes North Cascades National Park, which contains designated wilderness as well as other adjacent wilderness areas. Bears would be translocated from British Columbia and Montana via helicopter.
Grizzlies were largely extirpated in the Cascades in the 20th century. It’s believed a few bears still survive in the region. This may be due to British Columbia grizzlies that move between Canada and Washington. But the government isn’t analyzing natural recovery of bears in the Cascades.
Capturing bears from Montana ignores recovery efforts in the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem. Removing bears also hampers the recovery of bears in the Bitterroots of Idaho/Montana. A grizzly dispersed from the Cabinet–Yaak area to the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness this summer.
The recovery of bears in the Cascades would require hundreds of helicopter landings inside wilderness. The use of motorized equipment is incompatible with wilderness. A judge recently ruled that the U.S. Forest Service illegally allowed the Idaho Department Fish and Game to use helicopters inside the Frank Church–River of No Return Wilderness. Natural recovery of bears would be better for wilderness and possibly bears, too.
Brett Haverstick,
Moscow, Idaho