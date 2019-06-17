{{featured_button_text}}
Letter

I am a retired professor of Soil and Environmental Sciences. I live on a farm (45 acres) in Stevensville. In the past, I have used Roundup to kill weeds on our gravel roads. I have always been hesitant in using Roundup because of its nonspecific poisonous action in the environment. It typically has a half-life of 47 days. I have found an herbicide made of natural ingredients that I would like to introduce as an alternative to Roundup. It includes 1 gallon of 30% strength vinegar, 1 tablespoon of liquid dish soap and 2 tablespoons of orange oil mixed in a 2-gallon sprayer. Grocery store vinegar is not strong enough. All these ingredients can be purchased from Amazon. It really works within 1 day and is more effective at warmer air temperatures. Do not spray on your lawn; it will kill the grass. I did not discover this natural herbicide. I must give credit to YouTube. Please give it a shot in place of Roundup.

William Frankenberger,

Stevensville

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0