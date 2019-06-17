I am a retired professor of Soil and Environmental Sciences. I live on a farm (45 acres) in Stevensville. In the past, I have used Roundup to kill weeds on our gravel roads. I have always been hesitant in using Roundup because of its nonspecific poisonous action in the environment. It typically has a half-life of 47 days. I have found an herbicide made of natural ingredients that I would like to introduce as an alternative to Roundup. It includes 1 gallon of 30% strength vinegar, 1 tablespoon of liquid dish soap and 2 tablespoons of orange oil mixed in a 2-gallon sprayer. Grocery store vinegar is not strong enough. All these ingredients can be purchased from Amazon. It really works within 1 day and is more effective at warmer air temperatures. Do not spray on your lawn; it will kill the grass. I did not discover this natural herbicide. I must give credit to YouTube. Please give it a shot in place of Roundup.
William Frankenberger,
Stevensville