Natural Resource Damage Program funds public land acquisitions

On July 20 the Montana Land Board approved three land purchases totaling almost 740 acres to be placed under the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks jurisdiction.

Six hundred acres were purchased for addition to the Garrity Mountain Wildlife Management Area near Anaconda to protect wildlife habitat and to increase access to public land. Forty acres was purchased along the Thompson River, as well as 100 acres on the West Fork of the Bitterroot River, opening two new public fishing accesses.

What the public may not know is that most of the money used to purchase these parcels came from the Montana Natural Resource Damage Program, created in 1990 during the state’s lawsuit against ARCO for natural resource damage in the UCFRB. The NRDP’s mission, as stated on the Montana Department of Justice website, is, “To recover damages for natural resources injured by the release of hazardous substances and to restore, rehabilitate, replace or acquire the equivalent of the injured natural resources.”

Thanks to the many members of the public who provided comment in support of these land acquisitions and to our Montana Land Board who saw fit to spend these damage dollars to benefit the outdoor recreation of Montanans and our visitors.

LouAnn Hansen,

Democratic candidate

for House District 97,

Lolo

