Arkansas Times columnist Gene Lyons spoke for climate alarmists on May 19. He thinks “it’s a matter of geophysics” that human CO2 causes the greatest extinction of species in 10 million years, the California fires in Paradise and Santa Rosa, and 500-year floods in Houston.
Climate alarmists can believe whatever fiction they want. However, they are the ones who are anti-science.
Let’s begin with facts. The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change agrees human CO2 is only 4% of the CO2 flowing into the atmosphere and natural CO2 is 96%. Simple physics and common sense prove the proportion of CO2 in the atmosphere will be the same as the proportion flowing into the atmosphere. Humans cause 17 ppm and nature causes 393 ppm of the present 410 ppm. Nature, not human CO2, causes climate change.
How does IPCC create the fiction that human 4% inflow causes 100% of the increase in atmospheric CO2? IPCC claims nature treats human and natural CO2 differently, which is impossible because human and natural CO2 molecules are identical.
If your group wishes to discuss the true science of climate change, email me at ed@edberry.com. We can schedule a time and place.
Ed Berry,
Bigfork