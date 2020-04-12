Navy captain firing was badly handled

The firing of a Navy Captain Brett Crozier by the Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly is an insult to all the military services.

Secretary Modly is civilian oversight of the Navy; he should have left the matter to the top commanders of the Navy. And at his press conference addressing the firing, Modly showed a total lack of professionalism in his comments about the captain. Modly displayed an incompetence as secretary of the Navy and a lack of any military command bearing.