Naysayers should go to end of vaccine line

Naysayers should go to end of vaccine line

I think that priorities for administration of the COVID vaccine — health care workers, essential workers, etc. — are acceptable. However, I think that when it comes to government officials, only those who have made a public and personal commitment to reducing the spread of the pandemic thus far, should be in the front of the line for the vaccine.

Those who have not made that commitment should be at the very end of the line. Those who do not wear a mask in public, or in the legislature, and those opposed to a mask mandate should be the last in society to receive the vaccine.

A mask can be uncomfortable; social distancing is no fun. But most of us have endured. We should definitely receive our vaccine before the naysayers and hoax theorists that have helped spread the disease and associated deaths.

Lorena Hillis,

Missoula

