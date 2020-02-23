Nazi comparison doesn't hold up

Recent letters to the editor alluded that the Trump administration is akin to Hitler's Nazi Germany. That is unrealistic; an absolute fantasy.
We've seen films depicting radical Nazi Germany, with crowds in well-tailored uniforms, the brown shirts, the Hitler Youth, the Waffen-SS, goose-stepping, jackbooted troops with coal scuttle helmets, and people carrying swastika banners above their fanatical, beady eyes.
We've seen shots of the roiling rabble of the Nuremberg rallies raising the stiff-armed salute in unison, shouting, "Sieg Heil."
We've seen raving Adolf Hitler, bellowing like a raging bull, waving his arms in histrionics, whipping the masses to Teutonic frenzy.
I knew a veteran of World War II who fought the Germans. Let's call him Joe.
George Herbert Walker Bush was the most union-busting president in U.S. history, and a hawk on military spending. Joe despised Bush the First, and called him, "That preppy little jerk."
I quipped, "It's like Nazy Germany again."
Joe sighed, "No, it's nothing near that bad."
If only Joe was still here, to tell how ghastly it was! Heck, he was there.
As for the many people's of God's green earth, Joe remarked, "They all bleed."
Lee Onishuk,
Missoula