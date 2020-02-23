Nazi comparison doesn't hold up

Recent letters to the editor alluded that the Trump administration is akin to Hitler's Nazi Germany. That is unrealistic; an absolute fantasy.

We've seen films depicting radical Nazi Germany, with crowds in well-tailored uniforms, the brown shirts, the Hitler Youth, the Waffen-SS, goose-stepping, jackbooted troops with coal scuttle helmets, and people carrying swastika banners above their fanatical, beady eyes.

We've seen shots of the roiling rabble of the Nuremberg rallies raising the stiff-armed salute in unison, shouting, "Sieg Heil."

We've seen raving Adolf Hitler, bellowing like a raging bull, waving his arms in histrionics, whipping the masses to Teutonic frenzy.

I knew a veteran of World War II who fought the Germans. Let's call him Joe.

George Herbert Walker Bush was the most union-busting president in U.S. history, and a hawk on military spending. Joe despised Bush the First, and called him, "That preppy little jerk."

I quipped, "It's like Nazy Germany again."

Joe sighed, "No, it's nothing near that bad."

If only Joe was still here, to tell how ghastly it was! Heck, he was there.