A one of a kind archaeological find, skeletons with noteworthy seemingly Neanderthal traits, including what may well be several firsts. Also found in the sizeable sarcophagus from a dig in Alexandria Egypt last month, were ornate art on gold leaf or “sheets.” These three enigmatic, separate triptych exquisitely minute detailed, embossed raised relief delicate gold foil rectangles, had been overlooked at first glance due to diminutive size, perhaps, 3 by 5 centimeters, about a postage stamp, although it’s a big reveal, quantum leap. One of them portrays or depicts what appears to be a pomegranate. In addition there’s another as yet unspecified gold object. Speculation has already imbued possible religious symbolism or meaning, open to interpretation, musings about the hereafter, to these depictions.
Furthermore, another surprise, one of the skulls with perhaps less pronounced features typical of a Neanderthal, showed signs of trephination, or earliest examples of surgery intervention with the bone showing regeneration, or signs the patient survived, experts with antiquities surmised.
In addition to a rough hewn alabaster statue nearby, one of the male skeletons was of outsize stature for the time, as much as just over six feet, which would be rather taller than the average Neanderthaller, A.K.A. caveman.
Ryan Molde,
Missoula