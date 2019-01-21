Need compromise
Whether you are for the wall or not, we need a compromise.
I have heard that if all Americans gave $17, we could pay for the wall. Scott Sales of our Montana Senate wants to send $8 million of our tax dollars for the southern border. What about the Montana border? Great idea, but not fair to low- or middle-income. I feel it should be on a percentage.
Here is a way and using no tax dollars. Even though I am not for a wall, I am for compromise.
Our household would donate $100 if the president would show his tax returns of the last 10 years. Then Americans can see how much he contributes to support of our military and all the other departments that keep the USA running.
Also, all the wall supporters and president donate the (same percentage) amount of their gross income, assets and stocks. No write-offs, no depreciation. Corporations should also be added, as they pay lobbyists for their needs.
We need to stop this shutdown for the sake of our country and the employees who live paycheck to paycheck. Some of these people can weather the storm for a month, maybe six months, but they should not have to.
Tim Casey, Missoula