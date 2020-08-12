Need families-first approach to relief

American families are hurting! The pandemic cases are starting to surge again; the unemployment rate, especially among women of color and hispanics, is still in the tens of millions; and our families don’t know when or if our children will be able to return to school or childcare, meaning we don’t know when or if we’ll be able to return to work.
American people need a families- and economy-first approach to COVID-relief, not a corporations-first approach.
We need to help the "people" of this country, not the large corporations and the 1%'ers.
Bartley Deason,
Darby
