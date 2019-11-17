To Officer Guy Baker and the Missoula Human Trafficking Task Force: Since the most common gateway to sex trafficking is the so-called "adult" bookstores, massage parlors and strip joints, to fight that problem and ignore what is going on in those establishments is self-defeating.
Their blatant advertising for "amateur" strippers and sex workers and all that goes with it is an invitation to our daughters, wives and sisters and mothers to step into that world of drugs and filth.
Those places (by law referred to as sexually oriented businesses, or SOBs) can be regulated. They should be regulated for the health and safety of the community. Missoula City and County has ignored them and ignored regulating them. We helped several communities regulate SOBs in the past and those regulations have been very effective in preventing and even closing down establishments in Montana.
All of Missoula County and City are to blame for having more of these SOBs than anywhere else in the state. The sign on Brooks advertises for all to see the need for young blood to come in and strip and they even have "toys." Where are the churches? By your silence you condone.
Dallas Erickson,
Stevensville