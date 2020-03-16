Need to determine reality from hysteria

In order to learn important lessons from the coronavirus threat and not have them have the shelf life of an episode of "The Apprentice" or "The Kardashians," it our responsibility to filter the reality from the hysteria (read: the political).

The president's edict that Medicaid not be used for the treatment for those with coronavirus makes sense? So, for those who simply must go to work, you're on your own and good luck.

Too, mainstream media and social media need to show some restraint, responsibly. Is that possible?

As an example, forecasting a mid-March weather "event" under a headline of "Arctic blast headed to Montana" when the forecast projects colder temperatures but no significant snow accumulation, is pretty dramatic. This is (was) Montana, where snow in August is not unheard of.

Buck up, folks. There are real threats then there is life.

John Grant,

Hamilton

