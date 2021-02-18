 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Need to implement inclusionary zoning

Need to implement inclusionary zoning

{{featured_button_text}}

We must focus on implementing solutions that guarantee permanently affordable housing for low-income residents. Inclusionary zoning requires developers to have a portion of newly constructed homes in residential areas set as permanently affordable for low-income households. Inclusionary zoning could be used in Missoula to ensure all new housing development requires affordable options.

However, the ability for local governments to implement inclusionary zoning is under attack in the legislature by House Bill 259. If passed, House Bill 259 will take away the most important tool that our local government could be using for securing affordable housing – inclusionary zoning.

For a just economic recovery after the pandemic, we need bold, brave solutions from our elected officials to have the resources for our community to thrive. Using our local government to pass an inclusionary zoning resolution, requiring at least 30% affordable housing units for all new housing development is imperative.

I am running for City Council to take action that is matched in severity to the housing crisis and economic struggles that Missoulians are facing. We must stop House Bill 259, and then the Missoula government must implement bold inclusionary zoning ordinances to ensure low-income Missoulians have adequate, secure and affordable housing.

Daniel Carlino,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
3
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Don't miss excellent letter
Letters

Don't miss excellent letter

Denver Henderson's truly excellent letter published in the Missoulian online on Friday, Dec. 12, deserves everyone's attention. If you somehow…

Choose: Trump or Constitution?
Letters

Choose: Trump or Constitution?

In his effort to oust Liz Cheney from her leadership position in the Republican Party, Matt Rosendale revealed both his true beliefs and the f…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News