In her letter titled "Pelosi should wait to forward articles" (Dec. 25), Patricia E. Waylett sings the praises of Nancy Pelosi, who is on a "wild goose chase" ("Romeo and Juliet," Shakespeare, 1592) by supporting her Democratic Party line.
Allow me to encourage Waylett, who is unfortunately suffering from "A little learning is a dangerous thing" (”An Essay on Criticism,” Alexander Pope, 1711), by suggesting she gain more knowledge about the political process she's so giddy about.
After all, "A brain is a terrible thing to waste" (United Negro College Fund commercial).
Donald Bergoust,
Missoula