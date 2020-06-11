Need to look at police reform

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The term "police defunding" is a clever term to get the country's attention. What it really means is the wisdom and necessity for looking squarely at "police reform."

Take the issue of "mental health," for example. When the 911 call comes in with a sudden cry for help, the immediate assessment of that call would identify the need for a well trained and qualified person, with mental health knowledge and training, to respond immediately rather than "sending out the cops."

Our nation can reassess many categories of immediate needs on the 911 calls. We can have immediate responders trained and qualified for handling these particular situations rather than just "sending out the cops."

This can be a general rethinking and reformation of how to address and handle emergency problems rather than just automatically "sending out the cops."

This makes sense to me. How about you?

Bob McClellan,

Missoula

