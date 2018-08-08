One of the most important amendments to our federal Constitution is one of the most misunderstood. Whether this is intentional or simply that our educational system has become so diluted with trivia there is no time left to teach basics, I am not sure.
It states: "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof." What it failed to state is that a person does not have the right to force his choice of religion on his neighbor. Perhaps at the time it was written, people were too busy trying to build their own lives to interfere with their neighbors, or more likely, the men who wrote it hoped with a new land and country, people would rise to a higher state of conscience.
As we face the appointment of a new U.S. Supreme Court member — a lifetime position — we are seeing the damage that can be done to that Constitution by a person who does not follow his oath to protect and defend it from "all enemies, foreign and domestic." In my lifetime of 72 years, I have seen more damage done by the "domestic enemies" than any foreign ones.
What used to surprise me was that people did not recognize that in pushing their own prejudices in its violation, they did not consider that perhaps one day a majority who did not share their views might arise and use their numbers to restrict their rights. Freedom only exists when it protects everyone's rights, not just the majority's.
Before we allow this fatal mistake to take place, we need to impress upon our representatives in Washington, to seriously consider the consequences of their actions.
Frances Wade,
Bigfork