I grew up in the U.S.S.R., a country where freedom of speech was guaranteed by the Constitution — well, all speech except “hateful speech.” Political satire was considered “hateful speech,” identifying with the ideas of capitalism was “hateful speech.” In fact, any questioning of the ideology, history and economics taught to us by the administration was considered “hateful speech.” Spreading this so-called “hateful speech” would cause people to be expelled from universities, be fired from their jobs and be sent to prisons.
In the United States of America, freedom of speech is also guaranteed by the Constitution. Yet, public colleges limit this freedom to "free speech zones" and prohibit it in other areas of campuses. College students are being arrested for passing out copies of our Constitution. The University of Montana prohibits opinions that individuals may find "hateful."
The governor of Montana, Steve Bullock, vetoed a bill, House Bill 735, which would protect the First Amendment rights of Montana’s public college students, and make it easier for students whose rights have been violated to seek justice.
Montana’s public college students deserve freedom of expression, fairness and justice. The tragedies that that occurred in my former home may not happen here. The veto must be overridden.
Anna Shchemelinin,
Bozeman