Winter has been slow on coming but it’s just around the corner.
Snow and arctic air are here and those in camps surrounding the rivers of Missoula are in danger. It saddens me that we look upon these people as troubled. They are in trouble!
Fault may land on their hands. Some may not have a choice. Are we here to judge or can we help in some way? Does the state have the ability to buy an acre or two to allow the homeless to set up their tents? If so, you could set rules and limits. Keep your area clean. We would then know who was there and have the ability to help them find jobs, get food and warm clothing and perhaps these folks could seed and harvest the land they are living on. Humans need to feel hope and purpose.
Reach into your heart to help people. They are someone’s sons and daughters.
Candy Tobias,
Philipsburg