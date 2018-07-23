This letter is a report of recent incidents which demonstrate a poison spreading in our public discourse.
This past year, I was accosted several times by strangers in distressingly hostile and offensive ways.
When obviously alone, I was verbally assaulted by persons who did not like my progressive bumper stickers. Everyone has a right to their own views. No person has a right to approach a stranger with insults.
Four times, I was assailed by men 20 to 40 years my junior. One had two children with him. A fifth time was a woman, decades younger than I, accompanied by teenage girls. All were carrying Bibles and hymnals. She began with: “You are too old to be so stupid.”
How tragic for children to witness such conduct. In the America of my childhood, no decent person approached an elder or a woman with the intent to intimidate or disparage.
It is so disheartening to find abandonment of civility and propriety in Montana. This must end. We owe our posterity better. Please God, heal my country.
Claire L. Kelly,
Stevensville