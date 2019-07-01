For the first time in a long time, all over the country we have not had drought conditions, and yet already there is a huge fire in the Superstitions in Arizona started by two people, another fire in Colorado and one in Washington state.
We need to make fire-starting in our forests and elsewhere a crime, punishable by prison. The devastating fires last year in California were caused by power lines. Then there are the deliberately set fires by the U.S. Forest Service called "controlled burns," and they will be set every year.
The effect of fire and fire smoke on humans can be life-threatening; heart and lung issues from the toxins in wood smoke, toxins that can even cause death.
There are better ways to keep forests healthy. Mechanical methods such as tree thinning and mulching machines make healthy forests but keep our air breathable.
We have a right to breath clean air and keep our rivers and lakes clean.
Please, please stop these annual forest fires. We have had fires every year since the year 2000. It has been made too profitable to have fires for people, and for government agencies. Stop unhealthy forest fires.
Kate Gervais,
Corvallis