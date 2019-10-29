Honesty matters. I condemn the negative and deliberate attempt to smear Mirtha Becerra, Alex Fregerio and Nick Shontz by wealthy business owners through a political action committee that, unlike individuals, can give unlimited amount of money.
The donors have been publicly identified; the founder and organizer of this has not. The actions of these business owners, to weigh in on our City Council election in such a misleading and negative manner, attempt to divide our community. Facts matter and these candidates were misrepresented.
I encourage Missoulians to stand up against this by knocking on doors, making calls and voting to elect constructive candidates who have campaigned positively on the issues and policy. Say no to these smears! Mirtha Becerra has my vote in Ward 2.
Jack Wickersham,
Missoula