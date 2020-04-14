Neighbor saved flu-stricken family

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

My dad, N. B. Slim Coppedge, was born in 1910 and raised on a homestead in Camus Prairie where his father rounded up, broke and sold wild horses.

In 1918 or 1919, he, his parents and his sister became ill with the flu and were unable to care for themselves. He remembered collapsing on the floor beside his parents’ bed when a neighbor lady came in and nursed them all back to health over a period of weeks.

Mrs. Reuben Dwight chopped their wood, heated their water, washed their clothes and bedding, brought the necessary groceries (he mentioned specifically oranges and castor oil), cooked for them, fed the livestock and did what needed to be done. He always credited her for saving their lives. Times were dire, the doctors were all busy in Missoula and no other help was available or willing.

Folks, things could be worse.

Sharon Fulton,

Polson