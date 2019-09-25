{{featured_button_text}}
Letter

Not a safety issue? “Study: Missoula’s busiest intersections most dangerous in Montana” (Oct. 2017), and yet our concerns are called "scenery versus housing," "a NIMBY issue" ("City council to discuss Mullan development," Sept. 22).

It states: “Reserve Street’s junction with Mullan Road topped the list, with 121 different crashes during the three-year period the study examined — which averages out to a crash every nine days.”

“In 2009, Missoula's Long-Range Transportation Plan also found Reserve and Mullan to be the most accident-prone intersection.”

Questions the current article and the city’s intention to fix problems. A comment for the planning board:

Are we putting the horse before the cart? Are we using development to make the infrastructure? Roads are in the plans — the Russell Street Bridge was in the plans 30 years ago, and is just now happening.

The study found: “At 58 (accidents), Missoula had more than a third of the 163 most dangerous intersections in Montana ranked in the study.”

We are OK with housing, we just don’t want another apartment complex in the middle. Sixteen-unit apartment buildings built together in a group is a complex. Not in 44 Ranch! They added 501 apartment units to our neighborhood in 2.5 years.

Rosemary Thurston,

Missoula

