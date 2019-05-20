I was looking at the NorthWestern Energy net metering web page (NorthWesternEnergy.com/privategeneration) and was surprised to find it misleading.
The page makes no mention of the fact that at the end of a net meter customer's contract year, the account balance is zeroed out and excess kilowatt hours that were generated by the net meter customer go to NorthWestern for free.
NorthWestern should change the website to include this important piece of information. Better yet, they should use those kilowatt hours to help subsidize low-income households.
Terry Dokken,
Missoula