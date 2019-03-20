Should the South Avenue Bridge be built? This trapper says no!
For over 20 years I have spent three days a year trapping this stretch of water. To destroy this beautiful river for a bridge you don’t need is an unforgivable sin.
A river is like God’s most beautiful creation — a woman. The beauty of a woman and a river should be enjoyed, not destroyed.
This magnificent stretch of the Bitterroot River is excellent habitat for beaver, otter, mink and muskrat. The South Avenue Bridge will destroy most of their habitat.
Fix the McClay Bridge that you already have.
Mike Dey,
Missoula