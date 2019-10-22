{{featured_button_text}}
New $100 million events center? I'm all for forward-thinking, tempered with historic respect. I'm thrilled with the new downtown hotel, with its masonry and attempt to fit into a town already besieged by architectural insults.

Now folks want to build a civic center that looks like a bird cage, and that after building a university building that would make ex-convicts comfortable.

Come on, respect Missoula's historic background! As if the '50s addition to the courthouse wasn't insult enough.

My compliments to Stockman Bank.

Larry Martin,

Clinton

