New $100 million events center? I'm all for forward-thinking, tempered with historic respect. I'm thrilled with the new downtown hotel, with its masonry and attempt to fit into a town already besieged by architectural insults.
Now folks want to build a civic center that looks like a bird cage, and that after building a university building that would make ex-convicts comfortable.
Come on, respect Missoula's historic background! As if the '50s addition to the courthouse wasn't insult enough.
My compliments to Stockman Bank.
Larry Martin,
Clinton