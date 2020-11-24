 Skip to main content
New camp will worsen problems

There is a plan to open a transient camp in the Miller Creek area. As a resident of this area for 25 years, I am opposed to this move.

There has been no public discussion with the residents. As taxpayers, we have a right to have a say in decisions being made that will affect the citizens of our ward.

We already have issues with transients in our neighborhood and this encampment will only add to the problem. My children used to walk to the grocery store below our house but now feel unsafe after being approached by transients. This issue will only be magnified by building an encampment.

I have contacted our ward representatives to halt this assault on our neighborhood. The taxpaying residents have the right to feel safe in their own neighborhood.

Mike Langston,

Missoula

