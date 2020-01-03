Who needs more expensive condos?
In regards to the development planned along the Clark Fork River, let me say that I have only lived in Missoula for over two years now, but an image of the 1980s development on Coeur d'Alene Lake came to mind reading of the plans in the Missoulian some time back. This development was architecturally pleasing, but only detracted from the natural beauty of the lake. I suspect the planned condos along the Clark Fork River will do the same in Missoula.
I overheard a real estate agent one day opining that the housing market in Bozeman was higher than Missoula. From his tone, it seemed that he indeed wished for higher housing prices in the area. Unfortunately, he may get his wish and more people will not be able to afford housing here.
This problem is widespread in the West, leading to increased homelessness, as if we need more of that. I suspect that big money will win out and we will have a large structure that will be partially vacated most of the year, as the owners will be off to another of their “castles” elsewhere. They will not be spending money in the community.
Erwin Curry,
Missoula