New developments corrupting creation

On Miller Creek Road on the financed-out farm of my fine former friend, Dan Maloney, my far-flung freedom has fearfully faltered.

There’s seriously sizable subdivisions and on the summit of the South Hills at a site sanctified with the sobriquet “The Airplane Hill,” where Stockman Maloney, an affable elder, allowed aficionados of the model airplane club access for archetypical, alluring aviation, it’s rife with revolting recent residence.

It hurts my heart, perceiving “progress” defiling our domain. Kindred spirits are many on the matter of the maniacal march of the “we justs” crowds consuming country corner, candidly commenting, “We just love it out here.”

Hordes of humans hypothesize that needless “land development,” for the lack of a better term, as a core component of the Christian crusade, is the cause.

This is that the earth’s bounty belongs to us, belittling the bylaw that we’re a bit of the biosphere, as some faiths feel.

As a comrade in Christ, I conclude that a correct Christian couldn’t concede to corruption of the creator’s construction. An authentic anchorite would avoid such annoying affectation, with admirable altruism.