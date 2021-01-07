New editor must lead without bias

I’ve long enjoyed the Missoulian’s news coverage; albeit always one-sided, I accepted that, as the city is such. Not surprising, as so many paychecks have some form of government as the payor.

I have high hopes that new Missoulian administration will accept the responsibility of covering the news without bias, calming the proclivities of reporters trained in journalism schools whose professors are 95% left of left. Particularly now that we have a conservative governor, congressman and at least half of our Senate representation.

The letters to the editor section is the only area where one can get an opinion right of Karl Marx, thanks to a fair and open-minded young lady who edits the section. Hopefully things will be more even-handed in other sections in days to come.

It would be nice to see some sparks fly from butting heads of those in the newsroom who want to do actual reporting, with those of the "deep state" yet to be seen. How about a contrarian column, even if only weekly, that might awaken, even if only anger, our own university professors and the plethora of public employees who overwhelm those in free enterprise?

Larry Martin,

Clinton

